Game of Thrones stars Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie announce wedding date

Game of Thrones fans can buckle up to see two of their favorite stars Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie, tie the knot this summer as they have officially announced a date for their nuptials.



Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie, better known as Jon Snow and Ygritte from HBO’s popular TV series Game of Thrones have officially announced June 23rd as the date of their wedding, BBC reports.

According to international media reports, the two will be getting hitched in an actual castle owned by Rose’s father, Seb Leslie in the West Garioch constituency, giving the world another probable version of the royal wedding

The star couple had dated back in 2012, but broke up a year later, only to reconcile again in 2016 when Leslie had left the show.

Harrington was later seen revealing during an interview how he had fallen in love with Leslie on the set of Game of Thrones, "Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love," he had stated.

The pair had publicized the news of their engagement last fall in an official notice in London’s Times newspaper.