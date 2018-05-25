Pakistan restricts screening/exhibition of Indian films in cinemas on occasion of Eids

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has put limited restriction on screening of Indian movies in Pakistani cinemas in order to revive and promote local industry.



A notification in this regard has been issued here Thursday by the ministry of information and broadcasting.

According to the notification, the federal government has decided to put a limited ban on the screening and exhibition of Indian films on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Azha.

The ban will effective for two days before and two weeks after Eid days.



The government has requested all the importers and distributors of foreign films to restrain from exhibition/screening of Indian films in cinema houses all over the country during the period mentioned above.