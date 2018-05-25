Bollywood classic Hera Pheri to return with a third part

An all-time classic in the Bollywood universe, the comedy film Hera Pheri is making a return with its third sequel which has been confirmed to be on the floors presently, as per Indian media reports.

Director Indra Kumar had taken to Twitter on May 23rd to publicize the news of actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal reuniting for a third time to bring to theaters the highly anticipated ‘Hera Pheri 3.’

He also indicated that the third part will be directed by him after Neeraj Vora who directed the first film died last year in December.

As per reports by Indian media, sources have revealed that: “The project was locked last month after the three actors gave their dates. It will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule between December 2018 and February 2019 and will release in the second half of next year.”

Lead actor Akshay Kumar had also recently taken to Twitter to post a picture with co-star Suniel Shetty captioning it: “This is not a throwback but takes me back to so many. As always, was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend and co-star Suniel today.”

The first part of the franchise released in 2000 had been a remake of the 1989 released South Indian film ‘Ramji Rao Speaking.’ The film after that had moved on to garner ample success from all around, subsequently resulting in a second chapter titled ‘Hera Pheri 2’ that hit theaters in 2006 and had left the world anticipating the franchise to be picked up for a third time, which has finally happened.