Video that joked off fake tete-a-tete from royal wedding goes viral

While the royal couple has taken up with their post-marriage public appearance and formalities, the talk about the royal wedding hasn’t ended on the internet.

It was a wonder what Prince Harry and Ms. Megan could actually be whispering to each other during the candid moments at the royal wedding, at least there now is a humor-filled ‘fake lip reading’ video gone viral.

Where the post-wedding climaxes highlighted analysis over royal guests’ appearance, defensive statements over Megan’s wedding dress, and sale of royal wedding gifts, the internet has been missing on good humor and here this fake lip reading video has it.

Scoring more than 5 million viewers on Youtube so far, the viral video actually did well with a humorously dubbed tete-a-tete between Prince Harry and Ms. Megan in the St. George’s Chapel, Prince Charles telling Harry of how they have no free will, Michael Curry telling an interesting story among other dubbings from the royal wedding.



