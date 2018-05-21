Kohli reveals Anushka leads him off-field

MUMBAI: Bollywood loveliest actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, who tied the knot last year in Italy, have always appeared with their adorable gestures for each other to keep the life going as the couple manged to set before the marriage.



The couple has always managed to gain applauds from their fans by displaying congenial married life with respect and love between them.

In his recent interview, when Kohli was asked that who is the captain off-field, he abruptly replied with a bunch of smile, saying; “She is, of course. She takes all the right decisions in life. She’s totally my strength and she keeps me positive all the time, and that’s what you want in a life partner so I’m very grateful.”



Admiring her charming wife, Kohli said people who contribute off the field they deserve a lot of credit as well, adding; "My wife who keeps me motivated deserves a lot of credit. She’s been criticised a lot in the past. But she’s one person who’s kept me going throughout the tour.”















