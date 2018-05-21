Mon May 21, 2018
Entertainment

AFP
May 19, 2018

Italian ´Buster Keaton´ wins best actor at Cannes

CANNES, France: Little-known Italian actor Marcello Fonte won best actor at Cannes on Sunday for his portrayal of a hapless cocaine-dealing dog groomer who faces down a thug in Matteo Garrone´s "Dogman".

Garrone cast the little-known actor from southern Italy because of his big smile and sunken cheeks, which he said gave him the air of "a modern-day Buster Keaton".

