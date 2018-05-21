Italian ´Buster Keaton´ wins best actor at Cannes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CANNES, France: Little-known Italian actor Marcello Fonte won best actor at Cannes on Sunday for his portrayal of a hapless cocaine-dealing dog groomer who faces down a thug in Matteo Garrone´s "Dogman".
Garrone cast the little-known actor from southern Italy because of his big smile and sunken cheeks, which he said gave him the air of "a modern-day Buster Keaton".
CANNES, France: Little-known Italian actor Marcello Fonte won best actor at Cannes on Sunday for his portrayal of a hapless cocaine-dealing dog groomer who faces down a thug in Matteo Garrone´s "Dogman".
Garrone cast the little-known actor from southern Italy because of his big smile and sunken cheeks, which he said gave him the air of "a modern-day Buster Keaton".
Comments