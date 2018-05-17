Avengers: Marvel Studios' obsession to show Pakistan in bad light

Although the American superhero films based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers have never portrayed Pakistan in positive light, nonetheless they always manage to rake in big moolah due to huge fan-base in the country.

As "Avengers: Infinity War", the latest movie in the franchise dominates the box office across the word, we look back at the previous movies in the installment which prove that Pakistan's sacrifices against terrorism has been lost on script writers hired by the Marvel Studios as they always chose to portray the country as a place which harbors bad guys .

1) The Thor



In this movie, Pakistan is shown as a country which has a reputation among the international community of being one of the best places in the world to train a mercenary. As such, Phil Coulson named Pakistan as one of the possible places where Thor received the training needed to subdue the multiple S.H.I.E.L.D. agents he defeated while trying to gain access to the heavily custodied Mjølnir in New Mexico.

2) Iron Man 3

Once again Pakistan is portrayed as the location where the Mandarin's (Villain) broadcasts were tracked following the presumed assassination of Thomas Richards, an accountant for the Roxxon Oil Corporation, despite President Matthew Ellis yielded to his demands. President Ellis ordered to deploy Colonel James Rhodes immediately in Pakistan, finding false points of origin to the broadcasts.

3) Captain America-The Winter Soldier

In this movie, Alexendar Pierce asked Councilman Singh of the World Security Council"What if Pakistan marched into Mumbai tomorrow, and you knew that they were gonna drag your daughters into a soccer stadium for execution? And you could just stop it with a flick of a switch. Would you? Wouldn’t you all?"















