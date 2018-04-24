Tue April 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sexual harassment: Ali Zafar serves legal notice on Meesha Shafi

Renowned Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has sent legal notice to Meesha Shafi after she came forward with claims that the actor, singer harassed her at multiple occasions. 

Seeking an apology within two weeks' time, Ali Zafar stated that allegations of sexual harassment leveled by Meesha are absolutely baseless .

Some days back, Ali Zafar responded to Meesha's allegations in a Twitter update, stating that he will take the 'matter through the courts of law'. 



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Sony wows CinemaCon with glitzy opening show

Sony wows CinemaCon with glitzy opening show
Saudi King Salman to launch ‘entertainment city’ near Riyadh

Saudi King Salman to launch ‘entertainment city’ near Riyadh
Priyanka receives invite for Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

Priyanka receives invite for Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s royal wedding
Meesha Shafi allegations nothing more than a ploy to grab media attention, says minister

Meesha Shafi allegations nothing more than a ploy to grab media attention, says minister
Load More load more