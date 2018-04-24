Sexual harassment: Ali Zafar serves legal notice on Meesha Shafi

Renowned Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has sent legal notice to Meesha Shafi after she came forward with claims that the actor, singer harassed her at multiple occasions.

Seeking an apology within two weeks' time, Ali Zafar stated that allegations of sexual harassment leveled by Meesha are absolutely baseless .

Some days back, Ali Zafar responded to Meesha's allegations in a Twitter update, stating that he will take the 'matter through the courts of law'.







