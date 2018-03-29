Mary McBride band enthralls music lovers in Pakistan

Karachi: The Mary McBride Band enthralled music lovers with a pleasant medley of American favorites here at the Pakistan American Cultural Centre (PACC) Karachi on March 26.



Mary McBride and her band are visiting Karachi for the third time at the invitation of the United States Consulate General in Karachi.

“Tonight we are celebrating music and its power to bring people together,” said Acting Consul General John Warner.

“Music allows us to experience the same emotions, no matter what language we speak, what color we are, the form of our politics, or the expression of our love and our faith.”

During this visit to Karachi the band recorded a video of a fusion song, ‘Home’ with Sounds of Kolachi, and spent time with special needs children at Dar-ul-Sukun orphanage.

They also conducted a music workshop for the students and faculty of the Karachi Arts Council Music Academy.

As a cultural envoy for the U.S. Department of State, Mary McBride and her band have performed in over 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Afghanistan, and Russia.

Band members include John Kengla on guitar, Jon Spurney on keyboards, Armistead Wellford on bass, and Dave Scalia on drums with Mary McBride as the lead singer.