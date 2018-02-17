Sat February 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

First slice of ‘Cake’ has been served


KARACHI: Pakistan film industry, having been taken a bit slow start this year, has seen the release of movie ‘Cake’s trailer and it has set the audience asking for the full Cake.

Starring Sanam Saeed, Aamina Sheikh and Adnan Malik and directed by debut director Asim Abbasi, ‘Cake’ is a story about the intricate bonds and tensions in any family including grown up kids and parents.

‘Cake’ is being compared to the likes of ‘Kapoor and Sons’ starring Fawad Khan. The film revolves around a sibling rivalry and a nostalgic family reunion.

Amina Sheikh and Sanam Saeed are playing the roles of two sisters while the leading men’s characters remain mysterious.

Other cast in the movie includes Mohammad Ahmed, Beo Rana Zafar, Faris Khalid and a special appearance by Mikaal Zulfiqar.

The movie is set in a warm family environment of the Jamali clan where every member seems to be in a high dose of emotions. The sisterly bond is one that every sister would enjoy watching.

Director Asim is known for making short films and ‘Cake’ is his first feature-length project. He expressed that he wanted to bring innovation to Pakistani cinema that is why he came up with the idea of family drama.

‘Cake’ is slated to release on March 30 and having enjoyed its first slice, we can’t wait to be served the whole cake.


