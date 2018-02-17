First slice of ‘Cake’ has been served

KARACHI: Pakistan film industry, having been taken a bit slow start this year, has seen the release of movie â€˜Cakeâ€™s trailer and it has set the audience asking for the full Cake.



Starring Sanam Saeed, Aamina Sheikh and Adnan Malik and directed by debut director Asim Abbasi, â€˜Cakeâ€™ is a story about the intricate bonds and tensions in any family including grown up kids and parents.

â€˜Cakeâ€™ is being compared to the likes of â€˜Kapoor and Sonsâ€™ starring Fawad Khan. The film revolves around a sibling rivalry and a nostalgic family reunion.

Amina Sheikh and Sanam Saeed are playing the roles of two sisters while the leading menâ€™s characters remain mysterious.

Other cast in the movie includes Mohammad Ahmed, Beo Rana Zafar, Faris Khalid and a special appearance by Mikaal Zulfiqar.

The movie is set in a warm family environment of the Jamali clan where every member seems to be in a high dose of emotions. The sisterly bond is one that every sister would enjoy watching.

Director Asim is known for making short films and â€˜Cakeâ€™ is his first feature-length project. He expressed that he wanted to bring innovation to Pakistani cinema that is why he came up with the idea of family drama.

â€˜Cakeâ€™ is slated to release on March 30 and having enjoyed its first slice, we canâ€™t wait to be served the whole cake.



