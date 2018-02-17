The World is enjoying a festive time of the year





With the start of new year, countries are busy taking a break from their usual hectic routine and gearing up for a â€˜catharsis through celebrationâ€™.

Here is a compiled list of some of the biggest festivals being celebrated in different parts of the world:

Oruro festival in Bolivia: The Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity UNESCO has declared the carnival of Oruro as a masterpiece. The carnival celebrates religious symbolism and brings together different cultures and traditions of the country. Art is shared and celebrated on the streets among the people. The festival attracts more than 20,000 dancers and 10,000 musicians from across the country who create music and dance their heart out.

Dunkirk in France is a festival that dates back to the 17th century. â€˜Bandesâ€™ take place on Sunday afternoons and comprises of a huge procession of people who sing traditional songs and play music. People throng the streets in thousands, wearing vibrant dresses, masks and head-gears.

Carnival of Ivrea is the oldest and most peculiar carnival in the world. It reenacts a historical tyranny of the powerful elite and the rebellion that was forged against them through a Battle of the Oranges. The battle brings everybody in the action as the historic court passes the streets amongst spectacular crowds.

Torres Vedras carnival in Portugal is known for its satirical humour targeting politicians and social issues. Young and old, all come out on the streets to join the festivities. Some come out dressed up, others only to feel the excitement. With a budget of 650,000 Euros, the six-day carnival attracts an estimated 350,000 visitors every year.

Every year the Brazilians celebrate one of the biggest festivals in Rio De Janeiro. Every day holds two million people on its streets. The festival dates back to the 16th century. Revelers, floats and adornments belonging to various samba schools perform at various places in the city.



