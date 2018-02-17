Sat February 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 14, 2018

‘Annihilation’ LA premiere as stunning as its dark mystery

LOS ANGELES: The star-studded premiere to the upcoming horror flick ‘Annihilation’ dazzled Tuesday night as much as the sci-fi trailers appeared with shady mystery and thrills.

The star crew steered their way to the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California – with protagonist Natalie Portman pulled an absolutely grandeur attire, alongside fellow stars Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, and Tuva Novotny who all stunned in Bling Bling at the black carpet affair.

Based on Jeff VanderMeer’s best-selling horror of the same name; the film stars Natalie Portman as a biologist whose husband is recruited on a secret mission, later comes back unrecognizable and in dire straights.

She, along with three other women, are then sent to the same location, the mysterious “Area X”, a portion of land in the United States that has been secretly quarantined due to abnormal activity.

The Sci-fi drama, directed by Alex Garland, goes starring Pedro Pascal, Oscar Isaac, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Boyd Holbrook among others.

‘Annihilation’ is slated for release on the 23rd of this month.

