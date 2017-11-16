Thu November 16, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 16, 2017

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Golmaal Again’ enters 200 crore club

Golmaal Again enters Rs 300 crore club

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu, has emerged as one of the most successful films of 2017.

The fourth film in the Golmaal franchise is the first one to have entered the prestigious Rs 300 crore club.

Releasing on October 20, Golmaal Again faced a clash with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. But overcoming all hurdles it opened to a staggering Rs 30.14 crore at the box office.

It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just four days and made a whopping Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office in its fourth week itself.

The comedy-horror mix has a worldwide gross collection of Rs 300 crores making it one of the biggest blockbusters of 2017.

