Karan Johar hints at launching two new stars

MUMBAI: In a video uploaded on KJo’s official Twitter handle in which he hinted at starting a project with two debutants, Bollyland’s favourite filmmaker might have just rung bells of signing two amateur actors in one of his upcoming movies.

Giving Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan their big cinematic break, Karan Johar launched these stars that have now made huge success and are also known as icons for the new generation.

“Today we are about to extend our [Dharma Productions] family. We are about to present two new actors. The details will be up at 5 p.m,” said Karan in the video that has garnered attention from all over the film industry.

What’s the name of the film you ask? Something related to ‘My heart is beating fast’, said Karan.

It sure is a ‘special day today at the Dharma Movies’, as the tweet’s title rightfully says. All fingers crossed till 5 p.m. as we wait for KJo to break the much-awaited news.