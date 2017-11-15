Wed November 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Karan Johar hints at launching two new stars 

MUMBAI: In a video uploaded on KJo’s official Twitter handle in which he hinted at starting a project with two debutants, Bollyland’s favourite filmmaker might have just rung bells of signing two amateur actors in one of his upcoming movies.

Giving Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan their big cinematic break, Karan Johar launched these stars that have now made huge success and are also known as icons for the new generation.

“Today we are about to extend our [Dharma Productions] family. We are about to present two new actors. The details will be up at 5 p.m,” said Karan in the video that has garnered attention from all over the film industry.

What’s the name of the film you ask? Something related to ‘My heart is beating fast’, said Karan.

It sure is a ‘special day today at the Dharma Movies’, as the tweet’s title rightfully says. All fingers crossed till 5 p.m. as we wait for KJo to break the much-awaited news.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Madhuri and Anil Kapoor reunite after 17 years for film ‘Total Dhamaal’

Madhuri and Anil Kapoor reunite after 17 years for film ‘Total Dhamaal’

"Justice League" premieres in Los Angeles
Gul Panra warned of action over 'tax evasion'

Gul Panra warned of action over 'tax evasion'
Akshay Kumar takes daughter on bicycle on Children’s Day

Akshay Kumar takes daughter on bicycle on Children’s Day
Load More load more