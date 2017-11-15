"Justice League" premieres in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES: Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg all get united in Hollywood for the premiere of "Justice League."

The film is the latest installment from the DC comics stable of super-heroes - a series which, with the notable exception of this summer´s "Wonder Woman", has met with a less than positive critical response and has failed to match the box office of rival Marvel´s biggest super-hero offerings.

In the movie, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of Diana Prince and together they form the iconic team from assault but it may be too late to save the planet.

The action thriller is releasing on November 24.