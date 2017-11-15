Wed November 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Gul Panra warned of action over 'tax evasion'

Gul Panra warned of action over 'tax evasion'

PESHAWAR: The Model Customs Collectorate has issued Rs10 million tax notice to popular  singer Gul Panra and warned her to pay tax to avoid the confiscation of her property and vehicle.

The sources told The News on Monday that the Pashto celebrity had earned millions of rupees from her shows and concerts in the country and abroad, but she never paid tax.

They said the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (Revenue) had recently held an inquiry into the income and resources of the singer and clues were found about her huge earnings.

The sources added that several notices were issued to Gul Panra to come up with documents and other evidence about her income, but she ignored the reminders and didn’t turn up to offer explanation.

The final order was issued to Gul Panra in which over Rs10m tax has been imposed on the singer, the sources said.

The singer couldn’t be contacted for comments on the issue despite repeated attempts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Akshay Kumar takes daughter on bicycle on Children’s Day

Akshay Kumar takes daughter on bicycle on Children’s Day
Woman who is a mermaid by profession

Woman who is a mermaid by profession
Gal Gadot refuses to work in Wonder Woman sequel unless Ratner is signed out

Gal Gadot refuses to work in Wonder Woman sequel unless Ratner is signed out
Vidya Balan shocked over question about her weight

Vidya Balan shocked over question about her weight
Load More load more