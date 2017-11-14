'Lord of the Rings' coming to small screen

Thrilling news for the aficionados of the famous ‘Lord of the Rings’ sequel.

Amazon Studios is bringing the classic The Lord of the Rings fantasy novel to the small screen with a streaming series based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien.

On Monday Amazon has closed a massive deal, which is said to be close to $250 million to acquire global TV rights. The deal also includes a potential additional spin-off series. The series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

“The Lord of the Rings’ is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, head of scripted series for Amazon Studios. The company also said the series will be based in Middle Earth (the books’ fictional setting), but it “will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring,” the first novel from the trilogy of books, first published in 1954.

“We are delighted that Amazon, with its longstanding commitment to literature, is the home of the first-ever multi-season television series for 'The Lord of the Rings,'” said Matt Galsor, a representative for the Tolkien Estate and Trust and HarperCollins.

No launch date or cast members for the new series was announced by Amazon.