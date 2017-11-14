Saawan bags 'Best Foreign Film Award' at Alexandria Film Festival

Adding on to the list of feats that the movie Saawan has mustered to itself, the film took home Best Foreign Film Award at the Alexandria Film Festival held in Virginia, USA recently.

Unraveling the journey of a polio-stricken boy from Balochistan, Farhan Alam’s docu drama has been winning hearts all over the world ever since its release.

In a recent Facebook post, the film director wrote, “I am proud to announce that Saawan has won Best Foreign Film Award at the 11th annual Alexandria Film Festival held in Virginia, USA. Congratulation team Saawan on another win."

The festival’s eleventh edition this year screened Saawan on Day 2. Films from Australia, China, Cyprus and other countries were also featured during the star-studded fest.

Perhaps one of its biggest achievements so far, Saawan is also Pakistan’s official Foreign Language Film nominee for the Oscars 2018. All fingers crossed and eyes on Saawan as the entire nations await the Oscars’ official nominee results in early January next year.