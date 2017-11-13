PAK-USA artists gather for ‘Daniel Pearl World Music Day’

A musical revue ‘Broadway Bridges’ rolled its way to Karachi as foreign and national art performers merged for a platform under auspices of the US Consulate.

The theatre squad scored rounds of applause, performance after performance, taking Jazz and Rap for a night of great music in honor of ‘Daniel Pearl World Music Day’ fifteenth celebration Sunday night.

The show “Seasons of Love” went for a classical range from 1950s selection, where the performing crew grooved some short stories wrapping the Sound of Music, Sordheim, Xanders, Disney’s as well as the Hamilton songs.

The Broadway Bridges showcased as house to edge cutting hit shows where active performers; an award-winning trainer alongside a Broadway coach, Peter Thoresen and Rhyn McLemore, came with a classical pianist John Ferguson to Karachi, bringing seven homegrown nominees on stage for the cabaret who were selected from a list of sixty people.

A devoted audience including many members of the American business council, access students and another line of the Pakistan-US network attended the show gathered for the live entertainment for the fifteenth celebration of ‘Daniel Pearl World Music Day’.

Speaking of the celebration named in memory of Daniel Pearl’s legacy, the US Council General Grace Shelton honored Daniel’s beliefs for how his enthusiasm stood him embracing music with a vision that ‘Music has the power to build bridges between people and to let people of all backgrounds and phase’.

“Music and culture reveal a common humanity and allows us to celebrate aspirations to live together in peace and harmony. They bring people together. Tonight we celebrate legacy of another music fan and a talented musician of his own, Daniel Pearl.”

The US CG also expressed admiration to the new art that is engraving its existence for the history of talent the country has to celebrate. She also appreciated the hype of Karachi biennale that took place a few weeks ago.

“The fact that we are all here tonight to enjoy music shows the enduring power of art in the city. It is wonderful that we can enjoy local gallery such as this evening of music theatre together in Karachi.”

Speaking to the gathering there at the Arts Council, President Ahmed Shah said he looks forward to such events where Pakistan with USA can collaborate to produce versions of art and entertainment in wake of peace conduct as well as to eradicate misconception concerning art and music.

He appreciated the healthy and collaborative alliance the arts council holds with American artists, whether it be festivals based on theatre, creativity, dance or music workshops.

“I always believed in cultivating peaceful ties and maintaining peace and harmony between both the countries. I am very positive that this has proved to be a magical opportunity and cultural exchange and getting through artistic abilities of both the nations,” he remarked.

He also passed credits to the team and the council saying, “I and my dedicated team has given full efforts to make this institution in the words of great Picasso, that goes ‘All you think is real over here’.”

‘Broadway’ as a whole integrates with 41 professional theatres with over 500 seats located in the Theatre District and Lincoln Center, New York City. The Broadway musical platform unites singing, acting, and dance into one unique American genre.