Wed October 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra surpasses 20 million followers on Twitters

Priyanka Chopra surpasses 20 million followers on Twitters

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra has crossed 20 million followers on Twitter.

In a conversation with her fans, Priyanka shed a light into her life and future aspirations.

When a fan questioned which female pop artist she would want to work with, Priyanka replied that she would love to collaborate with Rihanna.

Priyanka has worked with international icons like Pitbull and DJ Will Sparks.

She also said if not an actor she would have been an engineer.

Another question was related to working in a foreign language film, to which the actress showed interest in Italian.

Priyanka called her fans her rock and posted a sweet reply for them.

 “You guys r my rock! Haters gonna hate..tomatoes gonna tomate and rotis gonna rotate..but we will Always be together,” she said.

Making waves across the US with her hit show Quantico she will be next seen in film ‘Gustakhiyan’ and ‘Isn’t it romantic?’

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Bollywood movie

Bollywood movie "Firangi" unveils its first trailer
Lego inaugurates a life-size Lego playhouse

Lego inaugurates a life-size Lego playhouse
Sharmeen’s VR documentary series ‘Look but with Love’ launched at Karachi Biennale 17

Sharmeen’s VR documentary series ‘Look but with Love’ launched at Karachi Biennale 17
Harry Potter still casting his spell over Bloomsbury revenues

Harry Potter still casting his spell over Bloomsbury revenues
Load More load more