Priyanka Chopra surpasses 20 million followers on Twitters

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra has crossed 20 million followers on Twitter.

In a conversation with her fans, Priyanka shed a light into her life and future aspirations.

When a fan questioned which female pop artist she would want to work with, Priyanka replied that she would love to collaborate with Rihanna.

Priyanka has worked with international icons like Pitbull and DJ Will Sparks.

She also said if not an actor she would have been an engineer.

Another question was related to working in a foreign language film, to which the actress showed interest in Italian.

Priyanka called her fans her rock and posted a sweet reply for them.

“You guys r my rock! Haters gonna hate..tomatoes gonna tomate and rotis gonna rotate..but we will Always be together,” she said.

Making waves across the US with her hit show Quantico she will be next seen in film ‘Gustakhiyan’ and ‘Isn’t it romantic?’