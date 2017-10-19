Thu October 19, 2017
Entertainment

REUTERS
October 19, 2017

Latvian dancer, Senegal singer receive Japan's Praemium Imperiale awards

Ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov and Senegalese artist Youssou N'Dour, along with others, received Japan's Praemium Imperiale awards on Wednesday.

The awards were handed by Japan's Prince Hitachi. Latvian-born Baryshnikov received an award for his achievements in Theatre and Film, while Youssou N'Dour received his award in the music category.

Other laureates include Iranian-born artist Shrin Neshat, Ghana-born sculpture El Anatsui, and Spanish architect Rafael Moneo.

The Praemium Imperiale award is given annually by the Japan Art Association and has continued its tradition since 1988. The awards include five fields of painting, sculpture, architecture, music, and theatre/film.

In This Story

More From Entertainment

