Fans pay tribute to Om Puri on his 67th birthday

MUMBAI: Fans of renowned Bollywood actor Om Puri, who died a few months ago, paid rich tributes to him on his 67th birthday.
Om Puri was a versatile actor, considered a legend in the Indian film industry, having featured in over 270 films throughout a career of 45 years.
Born on October 18, 1950, the celebrated actor made his acting debut in 'Ghashiram Kotwal' in 1972.
Despite starring in over a hundreds of Indian films, the actor has also appeared outside the country - UK, US and Pakistan. Among them were 'The Hundred Foot Journey', 'Ghost and the Darkness', Charlie Wilson's 'War' and a Pakistani movie 'Actor In Law'.
The actor spent his last days in blasphemy from Indian critics over his entry in Pakistan film industry, eventually breathing his last on January 6 early this year.
Comments