Shahrukh Khan reveals memories with Kundan Shah

MUMBAI: Attending the prayer meet ceremony of Kundan Shah, Shahrukh Khan said the way he treated him, reminded him of his mother. King Khan termed it as the greatest loss of his life.

Aziz Mirza, David Dhawan, Satish Shah, Ashoke Pandit and Saeed Mirza were among the attendees of the ceremony.

Shahrukh Khan revealed that Kundan Shah had a very unique style of expressing his love and that he has been deeply influenced by him.

He revealed that Shah was greatly unhappy with him when they were working on Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, “He made me take hundreds of retakes for a single scene and never worked with me again.”

“His memories, love, the way he fed me, scolded me, hit me reminded me of my own mother.”

Satish Shah and Saeed Mirza shared their experiences of working closely with the great director who has few but influential movies to his name.