Tue October 10, 2017
Entertainment

October 10, 2017

Vidya Balan doesn’t like working in remake films

Vidya Balan performs dance at inaugural of store in Dubai

DUBAI: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan attended the opening ceremony of a store in Dubai where she performed dance on "Ooh La La Tu Hai Meri Fantasy" song on the request of fans.

Actress was surrounded by her fans that clicked selfies with the star and danced on her famous song "Ooh La La Tu Hai Meri Fantasy".

People looked cheerful as the inauguration turned very entertaining.

On being asked a few questions, Vidya said her most favorite dish is ‘Pav Bhaji’.

She delivered her well known dialogue from one of her films, “Filmein sirf 3 cheezon ki waja se chalti hain, entertainment, entertainment, entertainment or main entertainment hoon.”

On being asked about her secret for staying beautiful the actress thanked audience for the compliment and termed being happy and carrying smile on her face secret for looking pretty.

Vidya Balan will be seen in her next film “Tumhari Sulu” which releases on November 24.

