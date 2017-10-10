Tue October 10, 2017
October 10, 2017

Chef trailer: Saif Ali Khan struggles between work and love for his son

Saif Ali Khan’s film ‘Chef’ fails to impress viewers

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan’s latest release ‘Chef’ has failed to impress viewers. According to media reports the film has managed to collect only 4 crores in India and worldwide box office since its release on October 06.

Directed by Raja Khrishna Menon, film Chef is a remake of a 2014 famous American comedy drama film with the same name. Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a chef in the Indian version.

Saif plays lead role in the film alongside actress Padmapriya Janakiraman. Other cast members are Dhanish Karthik, Dinesh Prabhakar and Chandan Roy.

Actor’s numerous films got released in the recent past but flopped badly. 

Film ‘Chef’ is hoped to do better business this week.

