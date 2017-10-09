Mon October 09, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 9, 2017

Turkish ice cream seller teases Aamir Khan with tricks
Turkish government gifts the Holy Quran to Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is not only a well acclaimed superstar in India, his stardom and fan following extends beyond borders.  After completing his promotional tour for film “Secret Superstar” in different cities, the actor reached Turkey where his fans could be seen eager to get a glimpse of their favorite actor.

Where Aamir got indulged in Turkish delights and looked mesmerized by the beauty of Turkey, the actor didn’t miss a chance of meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.  At this occasion, Turkish government presented Aamir with the gift of the sacred Holy Quran.

Mr. Perfectionist will be seen in the role of a rock star in his upcoming film. ‘Dangal’ actress Zaira Wasim will also be seen in a lead role.

The story of this musical drama film revolves around a girl who desires to become a singer and spread her word through her voice.

Film will be released on October 19.

