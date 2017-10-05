Amir Khan’s Secret Superstar hits the screen on Diwali

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar is all set to hit the screens during this Diwali. The film traces the journey of Insia (Zaira Wasim), a 14 year old girl from Baroda, whose dream of becoming a singer changes her life and the lives of everyone around her.

Secret Superstar is Aamir's second film with Zaira Wasim. She played the younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat in Dangal.

After Secret Superstar, Aamir will be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Fatima played Geeta Phogat in Dangal.

Thugs Of Hindostan is scheduled for a Diwali release next year.