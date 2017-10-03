Aamir Khan in Singapore for his next film “Secret Superstar” promotion

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's fans are not only present in India but also his work is appreciated around the world, including China and Singapore.

Aamir arrived in Singapore for the first time for his new film 'Secret Superstar Promotion' where his fans were stuck in the rush to meet him, there was a lot of audiences looking forward to meet Khan.

According to the Indian media reports, Mr. Perfectionist is performing the role of a rock star in his new film. Apart from this, actor Zaira Waseem, who earned the achievement from Aamir Khan’s previous movie Dangal, is also playing the key role.

The story of ‘Secret Superstar’ revolves around a girl who wants to reach the world by her voice after becoming a singer.

The cast of the film produced by Amir Khan and his wife Karan Rao includes, Meher Vij, Raj Arjun, Tirth, Kabir Shaikh, and Farrokh Jaffer.

The film will be release on October 19.

Aamir Khan, the Bollywood superstar with a conscience, says his next movie about a small town teenage girl who uses the Internet to become a singing sensation will be much bigger than his last film, which was India’s highest grossing ever.