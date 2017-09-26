Aamir Khan transforms with ‘Secret Superstar’

MUMBAI: After giving the Bollywood film industry hits after hits, Aamir Khan is all set to don a rockstar avatar in his new flick named ‘Secret Superstar’.

According to Indian media reports, Bollywood’s ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ will charm his audiences in a special look throughout the film, whose first song has been released worldwide.

The song ‘I will miss you’ is sung by famed singer Kushal Chokshi and its music is produced by Amit Trivedi.

The story of Aamir Khan’s musical epic revolves around a girl who is an aspiring singer and wants to gain recognition in her profession.

Produced by the legendary actor himself and wife Kiran Rao, the film features actors like Meher Vij, Raj Arjun, Tirith Sharma, Kabir Sheikh and Zaira Wasim, along with various others.

‘Secret Superstar’ will hit the cinema houses next month (on October 19).