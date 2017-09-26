Tue September 26, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 26, 2017

Kate Winslet’s ‘The Mountain Between Us’ to hit cinemas on Oct 6

Kate Winslet’s new movie “The Mountain Between US” is all set to release on October 6.

The film, based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Charles Martin, follows two strangers stranded on a mountain after a spectacular plane crash. It was filmed in the Canadian Rockies.

Winslet plays a photo journalist who is rushing to her wedding, while Elba is a neurosurgeon on route to a patient who needs emergency surgery.

They charter a plane after their commercial flight is canceled, but after the pilot suffers a stroke mid-flight, they end up trying to survive in harsh mountain weather, making a perilous trek down thousands of feet.

In This Story

