Sun September 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 24, 2017

Share

Ali Zafar breaks silence on internet trolling of Mahira Khan

Ali Zafar breaks silence on internet trolling of Mahira Khan
Read More

New pictures of Mahira Khan, Ranbir Kapoor go viral

New pictures of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor are going viral on...

Read More
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor defends Mahira after social media criticism

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has spoken up over his pictures with Pakistani star Mahira Khan in New York that created a storm on social media.

According to Indian media, Ranbir Kapoor said that ‘he respects Mahira Khan and critics are not even realizing that she is a woman’.

In a strongly worded defence Ranbir said: "I've gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives”.

Mahira Khan and Ranbir's friendship started with Dubai's Global Teacher Prize Gala and videos of them having a chat backstage created rumours in the entertainment industry.

But this time Ranbir and Mahira have been spotted smoking together, which gave credence to the earlier reports.

Several Pakistani and Indian stars have spoken for the couple asking critics to stop targeting Mahira just because she is a woman.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Johnny Depp stars as a murder victim in his upcoming movie

Johnny Depp stars as a murder victim in his upcoming movie
Oscars 2018: Britain chooses Urdu film for foreign language category

Oscars 2018: Britain chooses Urdu film for foreign language category
Malala thanks Game of Thrones star for raising voice on violence against women

Malala thanks Game of Thrones star for raising voice on violence against women
Ali Zafar breaks silence on internet trolling of Mahira Khan

Ali Zafar breaks silence on internet trolling of Mahira Khan
Load More load more