Johnny Depp stars as a murder victim in his upcoming movie

Johnny Depp is making an appearance as the main lead in Agatha Christie’s novel adapted movie ‘Murder on the Orient Express’.

The full length trailer of the movie has been released.

The trailer gives a peak into Johnny Depp’s character who is playing the gangster Ratchett- a murder victim. When the gangster meets the world renowned detective, Hercule Poirot, both are set in for fun and adventure.

The trailer kicks off with shots of a man with a gun on a moving train and a scream followed by the detective announcing to the passengers about a murder taking place on the train and everybody being a suspect.

The cast includes Johnny Depp, Kenneth Branagh, and Penelope Cruz, to name a few.

The movie is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel with the same name. Murder on the Orient Express is set to release on Nov. 10