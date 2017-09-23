Sat September 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Johnny Depp stars as a murder victim in his upcoming movie

Johnny Depp is making an appearance as the main lead in Agatha Christie’s novel adapted movie ‘Murder on the Orient Express’.

The full length trailer of the movie has been released.

The trailer gives a peak into Johnny Depp’s character who is playing the gangster Ratchett- a murder victim. When the gangster meets the world renowned detective, Hercule Poirot, both are set in for fun and adventure.

The trailer kicks off with shots of a man with a gun on a moving train and a scream followed by the detective announcing to the passengers about a murder taking place on the train and everybody being a suspect.

The cast includes Johnny Depp, Kenneth Branagh, and Penelope Cruz, to name a few.

The movie is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel with the same name.  Murder on the Orient Express is set to release on Nov. 10

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Oscars 2018: Britain chooses Urdu film for foreign language category

Oscars 2018: Britain chooses Urdu film for foreign language category
Malala thanks Game of Thrones star for raising voice on violence against women

Malala thanks Game of Thrones star for raising voice on violence against women
Ali Zafar breaks silence on internet trolling of Mahira Khan

Ali Zafar breaks silence on internet trolling of Mahira Khan
A lot of hate speech came after Afreen went viral: Momina Mustehsan

A lot of hate speech came after Afreen went viral: Momina Mustehsan
Load More load more