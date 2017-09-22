Malala thanks Game of Thrones star for raising voice on violence against women

NEW YORK: Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai called on Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldauat at the United Nations General Assembly. She thanked the star for his words on violence against women.

Malala took to Twitter to share the moment, captioning the picture: “Thank you @nikolajcw for your work and for hosting an honest conversation about violence against women and girls."

Thank you @nikolajcw for your work and for hosting an honest conversation about violence against women and girls. #UNGA17 pic.twitter.com/YH0M4SE8qO — Malala (@Malala) September 20, 2017

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldauat is known for his portrayal of Jamie Lannister.

Replying to Malala, Nikolaj CosterWaldau tweeted, "It was such an honour and inspiration for me and my daughters to meet you and your father. Thank you."

It was such an honour and inspiration for me and my daughters to meet you and your father. Thank you https://t.co/LeMyPsXZfZ — Nikolaj CosterWaldau (@nikolajcw) September 21, 2017

Earlier, Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly. The activist for female education sought PM's support to promote education in rural areas, especially in Swat.

Honoured to meet PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. We are in agreement that the future of Pakistan relies on education. #UNGA17 pic.twitter.com/rtd5iN5pR6 — Malala (@Malala) September 20, 2017

The activist also met leaders from around the world on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where she urged them to focus on education for girls.

Malala’s Twitter timeline from this week shows glimpses of her one-on-one meetings with presidents and prime ministers from around the world.

The notables she met include Argentina’s vice president Gabriela Michetti, Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, Netherlands' prime minister, Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg, and French president Emmanuel Macron.