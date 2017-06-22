Oscar-winning Daniel Day-Lewis announces retirement from acting

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis, one of the most acclaimed performers of his generation, has announced he is retiring.

In a statement the 60-year-old star´s spokeswoman, Leslee Dart, said he "will no longer be working as an actor," trade magazine Variety reported.

"He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years," Dart said. "This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

Day-Lewis, a master of method acting known for being extremely selective about his roles, is the only performer to have ever won three best actor Oscars.

He earned a golden statuette for "My Left Foot" (1989), in which he plays writer and artist Christy Brown, who was confined to a wheelchair because of cerebral palsy; a second one for "There Will Be Blood" (2008), in which he plays a fierce oil man; and a third for the lead role in Steven Spielberg´s "Lincoln" (2013).

He also earned Oscar nods for "Gangs of New York" and "In the Name of the Father."