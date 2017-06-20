Chinese actress Zhu Zhu won't promote Salman's Tubelight in India

Print Story
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Chinese co-star Zhu Zhu won’t promote his upcoming film Tubelight in India.
Earlier, she was expected to come to India but director Kabir Khan, at a recent promotional event, reportedly said that Zhu Zhu will not be visiting India to promote the film.
"Her busy schedule requires her to be in China", Indian media quoted him as saying.
Tubelight is set to be release on Eid-ul-Fitr, which is June 25, 2017.
