Shahid Kapoor talks about working with ex-flame Kareena's husband Saif

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are working together with Kangana Ranaut in upcoming film Rangoon. According to the Udta Punjab star, he has no problem working with Saif Ali Khan, the husband of his former girlfriend, Kareena Kapoor.

You'd think there would be animosity between Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, owing to the latter's past with the former's current wife, Kareena Kapoor. However, according to Shahid Kapoor, him and Saif Ali Khan are enjoyed working together for Rangoon. Shahid even went so far as to say that Saif was a 'cool' guy.

"It’s natural for such things to come up. I am just happy, because he is a really cool guy, and I didn’t have any issues working with him. He seemed chilled out. We had a good time, because essentially this is what you need to make a good film," said Shahid Kapoor. "You need to go through a collaborative process to make it work."

Shahid Kapoor also spoke about how being away for work from his daughter Misha caused him some pain.

"I remember the first few times that I left home for work, I was not in a good mood the whole day. However slowly, I got used to the fact that I’ll not get to be with her all day on a daily basis," he said.

Shahid also rebuffed rumours he had feuded with actress Kangana Ranaut, claiming that he had no memory of any unpleasant incident occurring between the both of them.

"I don’t remember having any fights. You can ask Kangana if she remembers anything. I don’t have any memory of such an issue with her," he said.