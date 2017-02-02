MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut opened up about how Hrithik Roshan allegedly 'betrayed' her, without naming the actor in her latest interview.

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's public spat turned ugly last year when Hrithik sent her a legal notice, asking her to hold a press conference and apologise to him for the 'silly ex' comment. The dispute took a turn for the worse when emails allegedly sent by Kangana to Hrithik were leaked online for the world to see, causing her embarrassment and humility.

The actress opened up about it in a recent interview, stating that she felt she had been stigmatised and was constantly bothered about keeping the relationship secret.

"I was dragged to court for being who I am. I was restricted to a relationship that was [carried out] behind closed doors and I fought it fair and square. People [can] talk rubbish, but they can't decide how I lead my life," she said. " I felt stigmatised. I would wake up to [media reports] of hideous mails, which I hadn't written. I am a certified screenwriter from the New York Film Academy. I don't write such crap," she said further.

Kangana stated that there were a couple of jealous people around Hrithik Roshan who were constantly feeding him against her. She said that those people used him to exact their vengeance on her but people like Vidya Balan had come to her aid during those times.

"My parents were concerned about my safety, but I couldn't bear it quietly. There was a group of jealous hats wandering around him (Hrithik), using him to aim vengeance at me," she said. "Someone I once shared a beautiful equation with did it and with such malice. It hurt me," she said, without naming junior Roshan.

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in a movie with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor titled Rangoon.

0



0







Kangana Ranaut discusses Hrithik's 'betrayal' in latest interview was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 02, 2017 and was last updated on February 02, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/183525-Kangana-Ranaut-discusses-Hrithiks-betrayal-in-latest-interview/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kangana Ranaut discusses Hrithik's 'betrayal' in latest interview" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/183525-Kangana-Ranaut-discusses-Hrithiks-betrayal-in-latest-interview.