KARACHI: Budding Pakistani filmmakers, which include media sciences students, story writers, producers and directors, were guided in interactive sessions held at Karachi University and Indus Valley School of Arts and Architecture to participate in the upcoming Locarno Film Festival, to be held in Switzerland.

According to details, the sessions were conducted by Ms. Sophie Bourdon - Head of Industry Developments at the Locarno Film Festival at the Department of Visual Studies-Karachi University and Indus Valley School of Arts and Architecture. Therein, during the interactive sessions, Pakistani filmmakers were guided by Ms. Bourdon to attend the Open Doors program of the Locarno Film Festival, which will be held between 02 - 12 August 2017, in Switzerland.

The main aim of the Open Doors program is to guide and assist filmmakers from the East and South region. In these areas specifically, the art of filmmaking is particularly vulnerable. The Open Doors program functions in collaboration with Swiss Agency for Developmentand Cooperation (SDC) of the Swiss Foreign Ministry.

To increase opportunities for local professionals, the Open Doors program will focus entirely on one region till 2018. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar (Burma), Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are primarily the countries where the initiative focuses on. The program’s new formula covers three dimensions: the Open Doors Hub, Lab and Screenings.

