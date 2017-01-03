ISLAMABAD: Arshad Khan, aka the famous Chaiwala, has been making it big ever since his alluring photograph went viral on social media. After fashion shows to a music video, the tea boy-turned-model has starred in another music video featuring Muskan Jay!

For those of you who may expect a lot from Arshad Khan, this music video may disappoint you. For one, he needs to loosen up and change his facial expressions every now and then. In the music video, he romances singer and actress Muskan Jay, who appears to be lost and forlorn.

Clad mostly in a black leather jacket, the Chaiwala seems to keep his distance from Muskan as both recall moments from their past when they used to be in love. The song, Beparwai, can b described at best as an average one, with Muskan's voice sounding hollow and the melody being a simple one.

Earlier, Muskan Jay had claimed in an interview that she had decided to cast Arshad Khan since he was popular and everyone was talking about him.

"I have signed him (Chaiwala) with me because the people want to see him. He is in demand," she had said.

