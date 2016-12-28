ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's famous Chaiwala, who took the country by storm a couple of months ago with his good looks, will be seen in another music video which will also feature singer/model Muskan Jay.

Pictures of the handsome Arshad Khan, who used to sell tea before his sparkling blue eyes and good looks propelled him to international fame, scored him modeling gigs. According to singer/model Muskan Jay, the Arshad Khan will be appearing in her new music video.

Pictures of the two shooting for the video, locked in an embrace were doing the rounds on social media.

From the looks of it, the song will be titled Teri Beparwai (Muskan has been using the hashtag on her Instagram posts) and will most likely feature the two in love. Muskan spoke to local media about the decision to cast Arshad Khan.

"I have signed him (Chaiwala) with me because the people want to see him. He is in demand," she said.

