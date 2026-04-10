What happens to human body in deep space? NASA Artemis II will find out

NASA Artemis II lunar flyby mission has not only unlocked a record-breaking distance from Earth but also set the stage for Artemis IV 2028 landing.

After achieving this milestone, Artemis II astronauts are set to reach Earth through splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

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NASA is using this historic journey as a laboratory to gather data essential for future long-term missions to the Moon and Mars.

By using biological samples, wearable technology, and "organ-on-a-chip" sensors, scientists aim to understand the physiological and psychological tolls of deep-space environments compared to low Earth orbit.

During the mission, the crew was exposed to high levels of deep space radiation and "galactic cosmic radiation" from supernovas as unlike the International Space Station, the Orion capsule was not protected by Earth’s magnetosphere.

For NASA, studying the potential impacts are significant as the space agency is planning to land on the Moon and develop a lunar base.

NASA is studying how this radiation impacts the central nervous system, blood circulation, and the potential for long-term issues like Parkinson’s disease and cancer.

The researchers are comparing pre-flight and post-flight blood samples and collecting saliva throughout the journey. Astronauts' health is being monitored in real-time through smartwatches.

State-of-the-art computer chips are also monitoring physiological functions, specifically bone marrow, to see how radiation affects blood cell production.

One can not rule out the possibility of mental health issues these astronauts face while living in cramped compartments in sheer isolation.

According to NASA Human Research Program chief scientist Steven Platts, the research will help the team to understand the variation between Earth low orbit and deep space.

"It will be good research information for us to see the level of radiation, but also the type of radiation," Platts said.

"Our prediction is that we'll see a lot more galactic cosmic radiation... which is from supernovas and is everywhere, versus radiation coming from the Sun,” he added.