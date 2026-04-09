NASA Artemis II crew prepares Earth return after historic Moon mission

After travelling farther from Earth than any humans in more than five decades, the Artemis II crew is now on its way home, carrying critical data, images, and first-hand observations from the Moon’s far side.

NASA conducted the mission by sending four astronauts into space aboard the Orion spacecraft, which successfully performed a lunar flyby around the moon and is expected to return back to Earth by landing in the San Diego area on Friday evening.

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Speaking from the Orion spacecraft, NASA pilot Victor Glover said the team is eager to share what they experienced. He emphasised that while some data has already been transmitted, “all the good stuff” will return with them, including images and scientific findings from the Artemis II mission.

The spacecraft set a new record for human space travel distance, which exceeded the distance achieved during Apollo 13. Artemis II became the first mission to travel around the Moon's far side, which enabled astronauts to see areas that had never been viewed by humans before.

NASA Commander Reid Wiseman described a period of “profound solitude” when Earth contact was lost for 40 minutes. The crew members used the time to observe scientific phenomena while they also took time for personal contemplation.

The crew dedicated a lunar crater name to honour Wiseman's deceased wife, which resulted in their most emotional moment. Meanwhile, another astronaut, Christina Koch, added that she would miss the bond developed among the crew in the spacecraft, noting that it was one of the best things about the mission.

The Artemis II mission will end with a speedy return back to Earth as the Orion spacecraft enters Earth’s atmosphere and lands in the Pacific Ocean.