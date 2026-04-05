NASA Artemis II astronauts fix toilet glitch again midway to Moon

NASA Artemis II astronauts fix again toilet glitch midway to Moon

More than halfway to the Moon, astronauts aboard NASA Artemis II faced an unexpected challenge when a toilet malfunction disrupted their otherwise smooth journey.

The crew, who were travelling in their Orion capsule about 200,000 miles from Earth, faced a system failure because of a frozen waste line which stopped all operational functions.

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The mission controllers solved the problem after they identified its cause and developed a solution which restored the system to operation status, making this incident the most recent of multiple toilet malfunctions which occurred during the mission.

The problem began when urine froze inside a vent line, preventing proper disposal. NASA officials reported that the blockage prevented waste from being ejected into space. Engineers solved the problem by turning the capsule to direct sunlight onto the frozen area, which resulted in the thawing of the line.

The toilet system received its first operational approval, which permitted only restricted access until complete service restoration became available through additional restoration work. The incident demonstrates the difficulties which astronauts face when they attempt to operate space toilet systems in their missions which take them beyond Earth.

The mission experienced its second toilet-related emergency when astronauts first launched from Kennedy Space Center and discovered that their toilet pump system had failed to operate. The system issue was resolved when operators added additional water to the system to create the required priming conditions.

The NASA Artemis II crew used collection bags for their backup toilet solution, which they operated like Apollo 10 astronauts because their main toilet system was broken. The Artemis II toilet system operates on International Space Station technology, which has been developed through the Universal Waste Management System programme. The advanced capabilities of modern space systems face operational challenges because space environments make even minor technical problems into serious operational difficulties.