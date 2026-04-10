Mission for the ages: Artemis II crew returns after breaking deep-space historic records

NASA’s Artemis 2 mission- the first crewed journey toward the Moon since 1972-is entering its final and most critical phase. After launching on April 1, the crew is scheduled to return to Earth on Friday, April 10.

The mission features a four-person team: NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with the Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen. During a press conference from space, the crew described the Orion capsule as a “small space that gives us everything we need, though they noted they are “bumping into each other 100% of the time” in the microgravity environment.

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Highlights included Commander Wiseman’s crewmates naming a lunar crater after his late wife and Victor Glover witnessing a total solar eclipse from deep space. Due to heat shield issues observed during the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission, Orion will perform a “skip reentry.” Like a stone skipping across a pond, the craft will dip into the atmosphere to slow down before making its final descent. Lead flight director Jeff Radigan underlined that the reentry angle must be exact to manage heat stress and ensure a successful mission.

The reentry is expected at 7:53 p.m. EDT, with splashdown 14 minutes later. According to NASA officials, the mission’s success now rests on the engineering of the reentry and recovery; they praised the technical teams, noting that while the crew has completed their lunar objectives, the final hurdles remain.

US President Donald Trump praised the landmark mission, remarking that astronauts have “made history and made all Americans really proud.”. He invited the crew to the White House after they broke the record for the farthest humans have ever travelled from Earth; the previous record of 248,655 miles (400,171 km) from Earth was set by the Apollo 13 crew in 1970.

This landmark mission serves as a significant testbed for NASA’s long-term goals. Once the 10-day journey concludes with a Pacific Ocean splashdown, the data gathered will pave the way for a permanent human presence on the Moon and future crewed missions to Mars, while providing the world with historic glimpses of deep space.