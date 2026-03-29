Kim Novak criticises Sydney Sweeney ‘Scandalous!’ role: ‘Totally wrong’

Sydney Sweeney has remained the center of many controversies, with the most recent one being her American Eagle ad, now Kim Novak has her opinion to present as the Euphoria star is set to star in the film, Scandalous!

Novak has voiced concerns about the upcoming romantic drama detailing the 1957 affair between her and musician Sammy Davis Jr. who would be portrayed by English actor David Jonsson.

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In an interview with The Times of London, the actress slammed Sydney Sweeney's casting as her in the film, which Colman Domingo is set to direct.

"I would never have approved," Novak said of The Housemaid star portraying her, adding that the she "sticks out so much above the waist".

The publication discussed that the 93-year-old’s concern may be stemming from the fact that the film would focus on the s*xual side of their relationship rather than the fact that they had "so much in common".

"There's no way it wouldn't be a s*xual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks s*xy all the time," Novak continued. "She was totally wrong to play me."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Sweeney was asked if she'd met Novak, but she gave no clear response regarding it.

"Colman (Domingo, director) and her have a really beautiful relationship," she said at that time, adding, "They've been talking. We connected them, so it's been really cool."

Scandalous! has its plot set in the 1950s, when inter-racial marriages were prohibited in many US states. The film, produced by Sweeney, examines their romance amid the racist scrutiny they faced.