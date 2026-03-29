Andrew Garfield spills on secret 'creeper accounts': 'They've figured us out'

Andrew Garfield recently got candid about where he stands when it comes to doom scrolling.

At the London premiere of his latest movie, The Magic Faraway Tree, on March 22, Garfield spoke to the Associated Press, where he opened up about spending time on social media.

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The Amazing Spider-Man star told the outlet that he is no different from others when it comes to doom scrolling.

He admitted, “I’m just as bad as everyone else, explaining, “Because I’m a human, and they’ve somehow managed to tap into our human addictive responses. So no, I’m not immune to it.”

Garfield does not have any official count on social media; however, he does have “creeper accounts” mainly to get his scrolling fix.

“I don’t have social media. I have, like, creeper accounts in certain places. And I have to be very, very disciplined with myself,” he quipped.

This confession comes after Garfield’s conversation with AP, where he admitted to being impressed by anyone who does not excessively use social media, especially people with kids.

“The idea of being able to do that with young kids is such a [nearly] impossible feat. I feel very in awe of people who are able to have any kind of discipline with their kids. And a lot of my friends and my family are able to do it,” he noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Andrew Garfield’s film The Magic Faraway Tree hit theatres on March 27, 2026.