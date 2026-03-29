Keith Urban pal reveals how singer is coping with ‘painful’ Nicole Kidman divorce

Keith Urban is said to be "in good spirits" following his split from Nicole Kidman, with fellow country star Russell Dickerson offering a rare insight into how he's been coping.

Speaking at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Russell revealed he recently caught up with Keith at the Country to Country music festival and shared that the singer appears to be channeling his energy into his craft after his “painful” divorce.

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While he didn't get to spend "tons of time" with him, Russell said Keith "seemed in good spirits" despite the end of his nearly two-decade marriage.

"He's always been focused on music, and so I think he's just kind of doubling down on that, and it's just beautiful," he told Page Six. "I can't wait to hear what comes out of it."

Keith and Nicole separated in September 2025 with their divorce being finalised in January 2026. The former couple share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

In the months since their split, Keith has largely kept a low profile, focusing on his music and live performances, while Nicole has remained busy with her acting projects.

The actress is currently starring in the thriller series Scarpetta, where she appears opposite Simon Baker, who has also recently been linked to her off-screen.

Rumors began when the two were seen together in their New York City premiere, where they were reportedly seen holding hands. Addressing their on-screen dynamic, Nicole Kidman said their chemistry "just vibrates," while Simon added with a smile: "I don't kiss and tell."

For Keith Urban, it appears music remains his source of inspiration and strength, something Russell hinted could lead to new creative output in the months ahead.