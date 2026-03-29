David Alan Grier gets real about his biggest career miss

David Alan Grier has finally admitted he made some unfortunate choices in his decades-long career in the acting world.

On the recent episode of Today with Jenna & Shinelle, the 69-year-old American actor, comedian, and singer opened up about turning down roles, which eventually became a hit in movies like Seinfeld and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

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Revealing why he rejected the 1994 comedy film, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, which starred Jim Carrey in the lead role, Grier said, “I passed on it because it was a bad script.”

“What I didn’t see is what Jim [Carrey] saw, which was, ‘Can I do anything?’ They said, ‘Yeah.’ So, he had total freedom. He took that script and he reinvented it. And that’s why it was so successful,” he explained.

Notably, Carrey’s movie was a box office hit even though critics did not like it. However, the film’s box office success led to a franchise with a sequel, a television movie, and an animated series.

In addition to Ace Ventura, Grier refused to showcase his skills on seminal sitcom Seinfeld because he thought it would fail to impress people.

“I auditioned for George Costanza. And I read with Jerry [Seinfeld] and it was like, [imitating Seinfeld] ‘George, tell me about your day.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, this man, he can’t act. It’s not funny. This will never be a hit,'” the Jumanji star shared.

“Well … wrong again! The bag was fumbled,” David Alan Grier concluded with a laugh.

It is pertinent to mention that Seinfeld, which starred Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Jason Alexander, Wayne Knight, and others, was a great hit. It ran for nine seasons from July 5, 1989 to May 14, 1998.