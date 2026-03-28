Sydney Sweeney set for shocking wedding?
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun romance turns serious fast
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's romance is reportedly escalating towards marriage.
The actress have found herself at the center of relationship buzz as insiders tell Radar Online that Braun is all set to propose.
The source said, "He tells her all the time, and in front of people, that she's going to be his wife and have his baby."
"When he first started saying it, she'd laugh it off. Now, she gets giddy. It's obvious she's fallen hard for him, too," they added.
For those unaware, Sydney Sweeney first caught Scooter Braun's eye when they attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in June. Furthermore, in August, it was confirmed that the two were dating.
Now, source claims that the American businessman and investor has done "everything in his power to sweep Sydney off her feet." He is said to be "obsessed" with Sweeney.
The insider said, "Sydney was telling everyone that she wasn't going to date anyone seriously for at least a year after they split."
Adding, "But Scooter's a very convincing guy and very confident."
"It's easy for people to understand why Scooter wants to lock Sydney down – practically every guy in Hollywood is after her," they noted.
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