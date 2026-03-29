Aimee Lou Wood rethinks obsession with astrology after 'The White Lotus' role

Aimee Lou Wood says she is now more cautious than ever about how much influence astrology has over her life, especially after filming The White Lotus in Thailand.

The 32-year-old actress got candid about her usual reliance on astrology in a new interview, disclosing how her perspective shifted after the recent project. “I allow astrology to guide a lot of my life,” Wood told The Standard.

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Wood revealed that over the course of seven months, playing Chelsea — a character who believes everything is predetermined — made her question that mindset.

“Playing her made me go, ‘Okay, let's just make sure that we don't get too obsessed with astrology,’” she said, noting that Chelsea’s belief in fate and lack of agency ultimately leads to her death. Wood laughed as she summed it up, “So, I'm like, ‘let's not get too into astrology.’”

Rather than rejecting it completely, Wood said she now treats astrology more as a creative tool than a belief system. She admitted to often relying on instinct when building characters, and using ideas like astrology to better understand their inner lives.

The actress has also explored other methods. While filming her upcoming project The Idiots, she and co-star Johnny Flynn used tarot cards to guide their performances. “We let the tarots that fell guide us throughout the job and our characters,” she said.

Looking ahead, Wood is set to star as Jane in a new adaptation of Jane Eyre, a role she says feels closer to her natural self. However, she elaborated that she still is careful not to stay too comfortable.

“The moment you play it safe, you’re done,” she said, stressing the importance of taking risks to keep growing creatively.